Expectations for MSU's Star Specialist
Michigan State doesn't necessarily have any household names when it comes to the college football world, but it does have one of the best punters in the country.
For the second straight year, Eckley made the Ray Guy Award Watch List and has an opportunity to be elite this season.
But what does he have to do to get there?
Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt, who's also a co-special teams coordinator, discussed what's next for the veteran punter.
What's next for Ryan Eckley?
"I think for him, it's just in a lot of the situational things," Wilt said. "What type of punt do we want? Is this a flip-the-field punt? Is this a hang-time situation? Obviously, you get in your pin territories. 'Hey, this returner, man, this is a location day.'
"I think that's kind of the next step for him. It's just what types of kicks. And we were practicing them, and even on our scripts, we'll give him, 'Hey we got this call and this kick. We want this type, we're kicking this direction. But we want this type of kick.' So that mental game for him.
"And Joe Bengal's doing a great job with him and some game situation stuff. They're working as specialists just putting them in game situations so when the moment arises, the moment's not too big for them and they've gone through all those mental processes."
Eckley's average of 47.9 punts per game last season ranked first in the Big Ten and tied the third-longest mark in program history. He was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and third team by media after being named second-team by both the season before. He was second in the league in average yards per punt that 2023 season, with 46.8.
Punting is an overlooked area of the game, but it can make the difference in a close contest. And if the Spartans can get Eckley to that point where he can be precise with what they want from him in certain situations, he and the team will be better for it.
