Spartan Named to Major National Award Watch List
Michigan State has a plethora of talented players on this year's roster, but one in particular should be a major asset in an underrated area of the game.
Spartan redshirt junior punter Ryan Eckley returns for his fourth season with the program and is anticipated to be one of the best punters in all of college football.
On Friday, Eckley was one of 15 punters named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List. The award, of course, is given to the top punter in the nation.
The other punters on the list are as follows:
- Atticus Bertrams, Wisconsin
- Alex Smith, Georgia Southern
- Brett Thorson, Georgia
- Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky
- Devin Bale, Arkansas
- Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
- Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
- Jacob Ulrich, Oklahoma
- John Henderson, Bowling Green
- Logan Lupo, FAU
- Luke Freer, Air Force
- Palmer Williams, Baylor
- Rhys Dakin, Iowa
- Tyler White, Texas A&M
Eckley's 47.9 yards per punt led the Big Ten last season and was tied for the third-longest single-season mark in program history. He was also second in the conference in 50-plus-yard punts with 20.
He was named an All-Big Ten Second Team honoree by coaches and Third Team by media for his efforts last season.
The season prior, Eckley received second-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media and was deemed a first-team Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic. His average of 46.8 yards per punt ranked second in the conference and eighth in the FBS. He was also second in the Big Ten in 50-plus-yard punts with 24.
Eckley was also named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Second Team, which was revealed exactly one month ago.
The candidates for this year's Ray Guy Award will be revealed on Nov. 5, and that list will be trimmed down to 10 semifinalist selections later that month. The winner will be announced in December.
While the Spartans will be hoping to not have to punt too often this season, they can feel safe with the decision knowing they have one of tthe best punters in the country.
