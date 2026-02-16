Michigan State Seeks Reset as UCLA Visits East Lansing

The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball is in the middle of its toughest stretch of the season. Losses to in-state rival Michigan Wolverines men's basketball, an upset road defeat to Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball, and a 21-point blowout loss at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball have left the Spartans searching for answers. With a challenging schedule ahead, Michigan State desperately needs to regain momentum.

Against Wisconsin, the Spartans delivered one of their poorest defensive performances of the season, allowing 92 points — the second-most they have surrendered all year.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior Nick Boyd led the charge for the Badgers with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Junior John Blackwell added 24 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Following the game, head coach Tom Izzo admitted he regretted not recruiting Blackwell out of high school.

Offensively, little went right for Michigan State. Coen Carr led the Spartans with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Jeremy Fears Jr. recorded 12 points and 14 assists but struggled with efficiency, shooting 3-of-12 from the field and 1-of-4 from three. In his third career start, Jordan Scott had difficulty defensively against Boyd, highlighted by a step-back three that underscored the Spartans’ defensive woes.

Michigan State's Coen Carr, right, defends as Illinois' Keaton Wagler shoots during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Michigan State returns home to face the UCLA Bruins men's basketball, featuring a familiar face in former Spartan Xavier Booker. Booker transferred to UCLA in the offseason and will make his return to East Lansing. The Bruins are coming off an 86–56 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor and will be motivated to leave the state with a victory.

Scouting UCLA

Head coach Mick Cronin has had success against Michigan State recently, winning the last two meetings. Izzo will be looking for his first victory over UCLA since 2019.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Forward Tyler Bilodeau has been UCLA’s most consistent offensive weapon, averaging 17.9 points per game on 51% shooting from the field. He is also one of the nation’s top perimeter shooters, connecting on 45% of his three-point attempts on 4.5 shots per game.

Booker has shown improvement in his first season with the Bruins, averaging a career-high seven points per game while shooting 55% from the field and 41% from three. However, he has struggled over the past two games, totaling just six points on 2-of-12 shooting and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) is defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) and center Daniel Jacobsen (12) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One key area of concern for Michigan State will be UCLA’s three-point shooting. The Bruins lead the Big Ten at 38% from beyond the arc as a team, making perimeter defense a critical factor in this matchup.

For Michigan State, this game represents more than just another contest on the schedule — it’s an opportunity to stop the slide and reestablish its defensive identity. The Spartans cannot afford another performance like the one in Madison, particularly against a UCLA team that thrives on efficient shooting.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo reacts after Jordan Scott scores during the second half against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

