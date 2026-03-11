MSU's Fears Offers Response Following More Recent Criticism

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- There is no shortage of statements out there about the play of Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State's star player has drawn a lot of heat lately after he was called for a dead-ball technical foul against Michigan on Sunday night. Fears was fouled in the back by UM's Elliot Cadeau, but then, as he fell forward while supposedly reacting to the foul, his right foot came up and made contact with Cadeau's groin area.

Jeremy Fears Jr. was assessed a contact dead ball technical foul for this play. pic.twitter.com/NIGNUpYKQ8 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 8, 2026

There has been a string of incidents involving Fears, specifically this season. He had been accused of trying to trip Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg during the teams' first meeting, with UM coach Dusty May calling several plays from that game "very dangerous" a few days later.

A first backwards-kick that was pretty similar to the one that just happened against the Wolverines also happened against Minnesota. There were other potential incidents that officials reviewed during MSU's games against Illinois and Ohio State involving Fears, though nothing was called on him in those instances.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. leaves the court after the Spartans loss to Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears called it an "unfortunate situation" following the game on Sunday. He spoke to the media once again on Tuesday after the Spartans' practice that day, with this topic coming up again. A video of Fears' availability has been provided below:

Jeremy Fears Jr. Responds to Criticism

Quotes from Fears

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The consistent thing from Fears is that he is maintaining that everything has been accidental. Tom Izzo has also remained on his side when he's been asked about it time and time again.

"Honestly, it's been a lot," Fears said on Tuesday. "Recently, I think people have tried to make something bigger than what it is. I've never tried to harm, hurt, or injure a player or multiple guys. Not my intention. I don't go in the game and try to harm or hurt anyone."

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo reacts after Carson Cooper is called for a foul during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social media only makes the noise louder and louder. He doesn't seem to be internalizing everything, like the "F*** you, Fears" chant from the Crisler Center crowd on Sunday, but he also seems to be pretty well aware of the vitriol that has been pointed in his direction.

"It's stressful sometimes," Fears said. "You see everyone killing you and [being] down on you and you just get negative hate comments and stuff like that, and that's not who you are or what you want to be... The world is a scary, dangerous place with what people can say, send, and stuff like that."

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. drives to the hoop during a game vs. Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fears was also asked if he planned to perhaps reach out to Cadeau to perhaps try to clear the air and share his side of the story. He said he didn't, but also took the opportunity to go over the play again.

"It's not intentional," he said. "It wasn't like I was trying to harm him or take him out of the air or something to affect him. It honestly was me falling, tripping, and a reaction that is something that I have to control. I can't have my foot go up and whatnot... It wasn't intentional. It wasn't on purpose. I don't ever want anyone: coach, team, media, to think that my goal is to go out there and hurt or harm someone."