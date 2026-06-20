Spartans' Special Teams Has a Massive Problem to Solve

The Spartans are on the fast track to becoming one of the more underrated, and secretly threatening teams in all of college football, and that has started from the top of the team at quarterback all the way to the very bottom in special teams.

They have been able to find a strong leader in Alessio Milivojevic after starting out rough last season with Aidan Chiles, and their list of top players is slowly growing.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They have also found players that are immensely important to the team but are flying under the radar, such as Martin Connington, the kicker who just might save MSU's season from a dire situation.

But one spot that needs to be filled after a star player left might not be ready in time for the season amidst all of the chaos happening at the university, and that position is punting, left behind by Ryan Eckley who has been drafted to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

The Influence That Ryan Eckley Had

Michigan State senior Ryan Eckley is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While most of the Spartans were struggling to find their footing last year, especially when it came to the defensive side of the building, Ryan Eckley brought an air of excellence with him that uplifted all players who worked with him.

Because of him players such as Connington, even in their first years of college football where the pressures can be much higher than high school, were able to thrive in their new positions.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National kicker Drew Stevens (18) of Iowa and National punter Ryan Eckley (3) of Michigan State talk during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Some of the struggling punt returners were able to find deep runs within them at times, even ending up in the end-zone to cap off a tenured college career like Alante Brown did last year.

But all of that was simply influence, and what he did with his actual job in punting was far more impactful to the team than anything else.

The Excellence Eckley Had In His Game

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While most punters can be expected to bail their teams out of bad situations, maybe getting the ball around the 50 yard line when backed up to the end-zone and being faced with a safety, Eckley would be able to consistently get it to the 40 yard line.

Unfortunately, the Spartans needed that a lot from Eckley, but despite the constant issues of the team he was able to deliver almost every time.

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, his mistakes were something to be talked about when they happened, because they were such a rare occurrence and were so unusual to see.

While the next punter is bound to do good things for the Spartans, he will have big shoes to fill, and it's reasonable to expect a dip in excellence when it comes to the punting room this year at MSU.