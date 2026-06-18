This Special-Teamer Could Be MSU's Most Underrated Piece

The Spartans had a less-than-stellar year in 2025, and it was incredibly hard to find any players who could keep the ship steady week in and week out amidst the chaos.

The search for a consistent piece on offense ended with starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic instead of Aidan Chiles, and the defense eventually found some good players to keep things somewhat consistent as well.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But when things are chaotic , the few good things happening can fly under the radar, and that absolutely occurred last year with the special teams aside from Ryan Eckley, the punter who received nationwide attention.

So, to keep an eye on the good players at Michigan State who are consistent week in and week out, it's time to look at the familiar face in MSU's kicker, Martin Connington, and what he offers the team this year.

What Martin Connington Offers MSU Football

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State kicker Martin Connington (29) kicks a field goal against Maryland in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

In his first year of collegiate football, which was bound to have growing pains of some sort no matter what, Connington managed to be incredibly consistent when given the opportunity for kicks within 40 yards.

Those chances did not come often, but in the 12 times they did arrive, Connington made 11 of 12, reaching a very respectable 91.6 field-goal percentage from 40 yards and in.

Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State place kicker Martin Connington (29) kicks a PAT against Youngstown State in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

This is only going to go up from here as Connington gains more experience on the field, and MSU's offense will be able to play more relaxed and smoothly with the confidence that comes from knowing Connington's kicking ability.

The Small Caveat to What Connington Offers

Michigan State's Martin Connington makes a field goal against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Connington is essentially automatic from 40 yards and under, he has had some struggles when it comes to hitting kicks from any distance deeper, and that could be rough for MSU in big moments.

In a time where the Spartans could be at the end of a long game and they need a 50-yarder to clinch the victory, MSU would not want to rely on the one in four chance that Connington provided last year.

Michigan State's Martin Connington kicks a 50-yard field goal against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As this year continues and Connington has the opportunity to improve his abilities, it will be pertinent for him to get much more consistent from any distance longer than 40 yards.

If he can do that, then he will be one of MSU's most underrated players by far, and with the potential that he showed last year, he very well could do just that.