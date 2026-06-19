MSU Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 25

One wild card is standing between Michigan State and having an entire starting offensive line of redshirt seniors or older players.

That’s rising redshirt sophomore, Rakeem Johnson . He got four starts at right guard last season and will be a contender to be a starter this coming season. His skill set is also the most unique amongst the Spartans’ offensive linemen entering the 2026 season.

No. 25: Rakeem Johnson

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Johnson is such an interesting player because he could come in and play all five different positions on the offensive line, and it wouldn’t feel like a super big surprise. He’s played tackle before, he’s played guard, and he’s also been known to have gotten some practice reps at center.

The majority of offensive linemen are contained to one, maybe two spots. Sometimes it’s just being a left or right tackle or a left or right guard. It’s not too often that somebody can be both an interior offensive lineman (center or guard) and a tackle. Johnson is one of the rare players who can be a Swiss army knife for MSU in the trenches, and the Spartans would be wise to use him this coming season.

Situation at Offensive Line

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Getting a starting spot will be a battle for Johnson this coming year. Four players are virtual locks to start right now. UConn transfer Ben Murawski will be the left tackle; South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe will be the left guard; North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley will play center.

Returning starter Conner Moore will be there somewhere. The spot is a bit more TBD than expected. Moore played both left and right tackle for Michigan State in his first season after transferring from Montana State, but the right side was where he was most of the time.

One of the quirks during this April’s “Spring Showcase” was the fact that Moore wasn’t at right tackle. He was actually playing right guard, a position he hasn’t taken a live snap at during his career.

Johnson was the person filling in for Moore at right tackle for first-team reps. This caught me off-guard a bit, given that Moore was one of MSU’s better starters last season at tackle, and Johnson had started the final four games last season next to him at guard.

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of this may be partially due to injuries. Luka Vincic (my No. 26 player) wasn’t available that day because of the season-ending injury he had suffered during Week 3 against Youngstown State in 2025. If and when he gets healthy for the fall, Vincic will be a real contender for a starting job again. It was probably his spot to lose had he not gotten hurt.

Moore sliding to right guard and Johnson going to right tackle would be a bit puzzling, though. Moore has a more natural size to play tackle at 6’6” and 311 pounds. Johnson is more made to be on the interior at 6’4” and 296 pounds.

Johnson’s Career Thus Far

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The original plan for Johnson didn’t involve Michigan State. He was committed to Jonathan Smith and Oregon State as a member of the class of 2024. Johnson was a 3-star prospect ranked 1,332nd overall and second among those from Idaho, per the 247Sports Composite, in his class coming out of Bishop Kelley High School in Boise. Some of his other notable offers were from Washington State, BYU, Boston College, Cal, and Boise State.

Johnson first committed to the Beavers back in July 2023, recruited by offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. He decommitted from Oregon State shortly after Smith took the MSU job and brought Michalczik with him. He then committed to the Spartans not long after an official visit in December 2023.

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the fourth quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman year brought a redshirt for Johnson, but it was a lot more eventful a “redshirt” year than most get. He appeared in the maximum allowed games of four, with those being against FCS Prairie View A&M, Ohio State, Oregon, and Illinois.

That second career appearance against the Buckeyes came with a start at left tackle. Johnson was the first true freshman to start at the position for the Spartans since 2019, and he was doing it against the eventual National Champions, eventually logging 44 offensive snaps that night and 104 offensive snaps for the season.

Johnson forged a more regular role last fall. He played in all 12 games and got starting nods in the final third of the year. Johnson played every single offensive snap during the final three contests against Penn State, Iowa, and Maryland. He also played a large role on special teams.

Why Johnson Is Here

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Very few names have gotten unprompted compliments from the coaching staff during press conferences more than Johnson. There is no guarantee this is the year he grabs a full-time starting spot with Michigan State, but he will still be one of the most reliable and flexible options the coaching staff will have.

Depth is one of the main things MSU’s offensive line has going for it right now, particularly on the exterior. There are viable backup options around the room. Rustin Young or Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. could fill in fine as an offensive tackle. Johnson helps fill out the depth for interior offensive linemen.

Michigan State offensive lineman Rustin Young, right, and Stanton Ramil work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson also has more time than most. If Vincic were to start at right guard and Moore were to stay at right tackle, the entire starting five up front for the Spartans would be at least a redshirt senior. Johnson is just a redshirt sophomore. He’ll have eligibility through the 2028 season. It’s hardly a “make-or-break” year for Johnson’s career, but getting him into a starting role at this phase would be a very promising sign.

The versatility is the main reason I have Johnson at No. 25, though. He will need to avoid falling into the “jack of all trades, master of none” trap, but being playable at several different spots is still a rare trait. Even if it’s not as a starter, he should be seeing the field a fair amount in 2026, whether a rotation or injuries put him out there.

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Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic (70) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

No. 30, WR Samson Gash | No. 29, WR Charles Taplin | No. 28, S Devin Vaught | No. 27, KR Kenneth Williams | No. 26 Luka Vincic