MSU Special Teams Summary: How It Fueled Win Over Michigan

The Spartans pulled off a massive upset against their biggest rival, the Michigan Wolverines, on the road, and a lot of what made it possible was the special teams that put in the work to get the job done. In some ways, they were the main reason MSU won.

But how exactly did the special teams help MSU find their 15-6 victory that had Spartan Nation fired up , what can be learned instantly from the victory pertaining to the special teams, and can anything be improved?

How Special Teams Brought MSU Victory

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans place kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, the value of Spartan kicker Liam Boyd cannot be overstated, as he went perfect on the day, making all five of his field goals no matter the distance and becoming one of the most stunning stars of the night. His longest kick was a near 50-yarder, falling just shy at 49 yards.

However, when looking at the details, something can be quickly realized, and that is the fact that Boyd was the only player on the Spartans' roster to score any points against Michigan. It was off of his foot that MSU was able to bring the Paul Bunyan trophy back to East Lansing.

Of course, the offense and the defense both did their part in giving Boyd the opportunity to kick all his field goals, but Boyd ultimately scored the points.

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It also must be mentioned that Rhys Dakin had four punts on the night, and every single one was an absolute bomb. He even had three of his punts land within the 20-yard line while averaging nearly 50 yards a punt. It is because of Dakin, too, that the Spartans were able to stop the Wolverines from scoring.

What Can Be Learned

Simply put, the Spartans will have great special teams in the years to come. Not only is the talent on the roster right now amazing, but MSU's special teams coach, LeVar Woods, is going to be one of MSU's best assets in the years to come, and through him, great players will continue to be brought in, and they will be coached up to perform just as well, if not better, than they are performing this year.

What Can Be Improved

Now, there is not much that can be done when it comes to the return game. Some games the returning opportunities are going to be there, and some games they just won't be, but MSU needs to at least try to make something out of nothing in big games like these, even if they win at the end of the day.

One return on the night for negative four yards cannot continue to happen, but against a stout Michigan defense/special teams unit, big returns weren't expected, so there is nothing to worry about at the moment.