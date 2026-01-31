How to Watch MSU Hockey's Outdoor Game at Penn State

Hockey teams playing outdoors is always a unique opportunity.

Michigan State is getting one of those on Saturday, as the second-ranked Spartans are set to take on No. 5 Penn State. These two teams met on Friday at PSU's normal ice rink, with MSU winning 6-3 at Pegula Ice Arena, with Anthony Romani recording a hat trick for the Spartans.

Michigan State's Daniel Russell celebrates his goal against Ohio State in the second period of the Big Ten tournament game on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This will just be the seventh outdoor game in Michigan State's program history. The Spartans are one of the innovators in this realm, as the first outdoor hockey game in modern history was held at Spartan Stadium back in October 2001, where MSU and Michigan played to a 3-3 tie. MSU is 2-2-2 all-time during these outdoor games.

One of those victories came last season, when Michigan State took down Wisconsin, 4-3, in overtime while playing at Wrigley Field, home of the MLB's Chicago Cubs, during the "Frozen Confines." Daniel Russell scored the game-winning goal with 1.4 seconds remaining in OT. Here's how you can watch this year's outdoors game:

TV Info

Michigan State Spartans goalie Trey Augustine talks with a referee during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Puck Drop: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Dan Kelly (play-by-play); Ben Clymer (analyst)

Big-Time Stakes

Oct 4, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This game isn't just a fun, niche, outdoorsy thing, too. Saturday's matchup is also a critical part of both Michigan State and Penn State's hopes for a Big Ten regular season title. PSU entered the weekend tied with Michigan for first at 31 points in 14 conference games, but MSU was right behind both of them at 30 points.

After Friday's game, that means that Michigan State has taken over sole possession of second place in the Big Ten, with its 33 points to the Nittany Lions' 31. Michigan beat Ohio State on Friday, 6-4, as well, which means the Spartans remained one point behind the Wolverines for first place in the Big Ten.

Both that and the stakes of Saturday mean there is no time to relax for Michigan State. If the Spartans lose in regulation, they'll fall right back to third place in the conference. The good news from Friday's result, too, is that MSU has clinched the season series against Penn State. That means the Spartans will get the higher seed in the Big Ten Tournament if they were to finish in a tie in the standings with PSU.

Everything should work itself out, though. After all, Michigan State has a series with its rival next week

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

