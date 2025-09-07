MSU Players Who Will Benefit Most from Grind Week
The Michigan State Spartans’ basketball team is hosting its annual ‘Grind Week,’ where former players return to campus to work out and teach the current Spartans.
MSU has held the event for the last few years, giving former players the chance to reaffirm their commitment to the culture.
Tom Izzo enjoys welcoming back Spartans of old, as he has created an environment they want to return to. The lessons the current team learns from players who have won at all levels of the game.
Some current players may learn more than others. Which players will benefit most from former players at Grind Week?
Let’s break down three Spartans who will learn valuable lessons.
Jeremy Fears Jr.
Fears is a talented point guard, but he has lots of room to grow his game and become one of the best in the nation.
As he works through his first healthy offseason in East Lansing, improving as a scorer is the number one priority for Fears. Thankfully, Kalin Lucas, who averaged 14 points per game and connected on nearly 38 percent of his three-pointers in his Spartan career, is there to help.
If Fears can expand his scoring game, MSU unlocks an entire new ceiling. Lucas should be a major help for the talented guard.
Carson Cooper
Cooper was seen on MSU’s social media pages sitting down with former star big man Xavier Tillman, who helped the Boston Celtics win an NBA Finals championship last season.
Tillman was one of the most elite defensive players in the country during his time in East Lansing, and he improved his offensive game every year. If Cooper becomes a better scorer, he could be one of the most underrated players in the conference.
Cooper enters his senior season, and he is looking to make a major impact on both ends of the floor. Tillman should certainly help him do that.
Coen Carr
Everyone knows Carr has a sky-high ceiling.
MSU has multiple wings back on campus who improved their offensive games, and Carr could be the best player on the team if he adds to his scoring chops. We know how talented a dunker he is, but becoming a more all-around player would launch him into NBA Draft conversations.
The Spartans will rely heavily on Carr this season, so taking another step forward will be key for the junior.
