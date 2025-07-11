MSU Redshirt Sophomore PG Jeremy Fears Jr. Talks Offseason More
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. comes off his first full season with the Spartans and is ready to take the next step as the team's floor general.
Fears has had a busy offseason -- he went to Brooklyn to watch his younger brother, Jeremiah Fears get selected in the NBA Draft, he's been competing with his teammates in the Moneyball Pro-Am and he's been working to improve his game in offseason workouts.
Fears updated media members on how his offseason has been so far following his showing in Moneyball on Thursday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State transfer sixth-year senior guard Trey Fort addressed the media after Moneyball on Tuesday. Below is a partial transcript:
On what he works on in Moneyball ...
Fort: "Everything. Confidence, consistency, just playing the game the right way as always, but also, you want to be creative. You want to have a little edge to you so when you get in uncomfortable situations, it's nothing new to you."
On what Tom Izzo and rest of staff wants to see him improve on ...
Fort: "We pretty much all have the same goals, and that's being consistent. Being a consistent shooter. Every time I'm open or any time the shot goes up, everybody's supposed to know it's going in. Being a great teammate, keeping my teammates involved,"
On Michigan State so far ...
Fort: "I love it. Everything that happens, the environment, any corner I turn, it just feels very loving and inviting, welcoming. And that's what I felt on my visit, that's one of the reasons I also chose to go to Michigan State is the environment is insane. The fans are wonderful, just everybody is just fun."
On dynamic with Kur Teng ...
Fort: "Kur, that's my guy. We've been in the gym every single day and having fun. We see something that somebody needs to work on or where we can help somebody in that area, we go in and we listen to it on both sides. It's not a one-side thing.
"Kur helps me, I help him, and that goes with everybody else as well."
On what he sees for Teng next season ...
Fort: "Kur, he's been great. I mean, even out here, I see the confidence in him, and I'm ready to see it this season myself, man. Just be alongside with him and have him behind me, and I'm behind him, it's going to be amazing. And we're going to continue to instill confidence in each other, and we're going to go for a good year."
