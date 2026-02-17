Top In-State Wide Receiver Eyeing Michigan State Visit

Under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State has been highly active on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, and the Spartans are emerging as contenders for some of their top targets in the 2027 class.

One of those targets is a four-star in-state wide receiver and a top-60 prospect in the country who is reportedly looking into a potential visit with Michigan State this spring.

4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Looking to Visit Michigan State

According to SpartanMags’ Jason Killop, Dakota Guerrant, a four-star wide receiver from Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods, Michigan, is eyeing an unofficial visit with Michigan State this spring.

Guerrant is one of the top wide receivers in the country, and the previous Spartans staff had been pursuing him for more than two years. While his trip to East Lansing hasn’t been officially scheduled, getting him on campus will be a key step in Fitzgerald and the new Michigan State staff’s pursuit of him.

Although Michigan State is currently behind in Guerrant’s recruitment, with schools like Oregon, Michigan, and Ohio State making significant progress with him over the past few weeks, hosting him for a visit could help the Spartans get back into the mix for one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

Guerrant is coming off an impressive junior season at Harper Woods, where, according to his X, he recorded 58 catches for 1100 yards and 27 touchdowns. He would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 55 overall player nationally, the No. 8 wide receiver, and the No. 1 prospect in Michigan.

As of now, Guerrant hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving the Spartans plenty of time to continue improving their standing with the four-star wide receiver. Still, with some of the nation’s top programs actively pursuing him, it’s going to be difficult for Michigan State to win his recruitment.

His trip to East Lansing is one of several unofficial visits that Guerrant will take this spring, and he will likely begin scheduling official visits with his top programs in the near future.

While Michigan State currently faces an uphill battle in Guerrant’s recruitment, if Fitzgerald and company can impress him during his unofficial visit this spring and bring him back to East Lansing for an official visit shortly after, the Spartans could be in contention for one of the top wide receivers in the country.

