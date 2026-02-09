Michigan State Targeting Massive 2027 EDGE

A new era of Michigan State football has arrived under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, and with it, the Spartans are beginning to emerge as a serious option for some of the nation's top high school recruits.

Fitzgerald and his staff have spent the past few weeks extending offers to several talented prospects across multiple recruiting cycles, most recently targeting a three-star EDGE from Connecticut with the potential to become one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Spartans Extend Offer to Three-Star 2027 EDGE

On Feb. 6, Michigan State extended an offer to Marvin Nguetsop, a three-star EDGE from St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut. He announced the offer on X, writing, “[Michigan State football] offered.”

Nguetsop is one of the more interesting prospects in the entire 2027 cycle. Not only is his frame massive, standing at a verified 6’7.5” and weighing 268 pounds, but he’s also originally from Germany and only transferred to St. Thomas More ahead of his junior year.

Michigan State is the 22nd Division I program to offer Nguetsop and the sixth Power Four school to do so since the start of the new year, joining Virginia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Several programs have already made progress with the three-star EDGE, who had a busy fall, taking unofficial visits with Penn State, Boston College, and Georgia. In addition to his visit with the Nittany Lions this fall, Nguetsop returned to Happy Valley in January for another visit with the program.

While Michigan State will have to make up ground in Nguetsop’s recruitment, no program has emerged as a clear frontrunner for him, giving Fitzgerald and his staff plenty of time to build a relationship with the St. Thomas More star.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Nguetsop would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 542 overall player in the country, the No. 49 EDGE, and the No. 2 prospect in Connecticut. While he’s currently listed as a three-star recruit, his rating is expected to continue rising throughout his senior season.

Although Nguetsop is a raw prospect with limited experience, his size and athleticism give him a high ceiling, making him one of the most exciting recruits in the 2027 class.

If Michigan State can make a strong early impression on Nguetsop and continue to make progress with him over the coming months, Fitzgerald and the Spartans should be well-positioned to compete for one of the nation's top prospects.

