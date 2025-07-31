MSU Hockey Lands Two Key Commits
Michigan State hockey continues to find success on the recruiting trail.
After landing NHL prospect Porter Martone, the Spartans landed two more commits this week, one being a 2008-born defenseman and the other a 2004-born forward from the North American Hockey League (NAHL).
On Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Martyniuk of Washington Township, Michigan, announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media. The 2008-born defenseman played 54 games for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U-17 team last season. He scored 8 points, all of which were assists.
Martyniuk will join the Spartans for the 2026-27 season.
The Spartans' biggest land this week, though, was that of forward Cole Burke, another Michigan native (Trenton), who flipped his commitment from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to Michigan State, first announced by his NAHL team, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, on Tuesday.
Burke was a captain for the Ice Dogs last season, playing in all 60 games while scoring 38 points (16 goals and 22 assists).
“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to further my hockey and education at Michigan State University,” Burke said, per Fairbanks' press release. “I want to thank all my coaches, teammates, and family that pushed me to be my best every day and gave me inspiration to chase my dreams.
"Thank you to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs organization for teaching me tons of individual and social skills and building amazing relationships that will last a lifetime. Lastly, hard work pays off. It may take 1 year or may take 21 years, but eventually all the hard work pays off.”
Burke fills Michigan State's final roster spot for next season.
Barring any changes, the Spartans have their 2025-26 roster, a team that will be looking to defend its back-to-back Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.
Despite losing Isaac Howard and losing out on top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna, Michigan State is still in a position to win it all, but the expectations will not be as high as they were prior to Howard's departure.
Even so, Nightingale has built a winning culture in East Lansing, and that alone should help the Spartans compete for a national championship next March.
