Three WMU Players to Watch vs. MSU

Which Western Michigan Broncos will be notable against Michigan State next Friday?

Carter Landis

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back Jalen Buckley (6) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back Jalen Buckley (6) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans begin the 2025 season against the Western Michigan Broncos a week from today. 

MSU will look to keep the winning streak going against the directional school, as it has never lost to WMU. The two teams last faced off in 2022 with the Spartans taking the game, 35-13.

The Broncos are entering Year 3 under head coach Lance Taylor. He took the Broncos to a bowl game last season, ultimately falling to South Alabama. 

WMU has never beaten MSU, but it has posed challenges in the past. The Broncos have talented players who could give the Spartans problems. 

But who are they? Let’s break down the three most notable Broncos that the Spartans must watch for.

Running back Jalen Buckley 

Jalen Buckle
Western Michigan Broncos running back Jalen Buckley (6) scores a touchdown against South Alabama in the Salute to Veterans Bowl, held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday December 14, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WMU has always produced good running backs, and with Jaden Nixon now at UCF, Buckley has control of the Bronco backfield. 

Buckley rushed 128 times for 683 yards and nine touchdowns last season and was the second-highest-graded running back in the MAC with an 80.0 grade. He has home-run ability, as evidenced by his multiple explosive runs. 

MSU wants to be better at stopping the run this season, and it can start by slowing down one of the top running backs in the MAC in Buckley.

Tight end Blake Bosma 

Blake Bosm
Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Western Michigan Broncos tight end Blake Bosma (86) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A player who had the opportunity to transfer up but decided to stay with the Broncos, Bosma should pose match-up problems for this Spartan defense. 

Bosma, a third-team All-MAC and Mackey Award Watch List member, entered the transfer portal but returned to WMU this offseason. He totaled 37 receptions for 403 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. 

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Bosma can play in-line and line up out wide for the Broncos. The Spartans must be aware of all the ways the talented tight end can win down the field.

Safety Tate Hallock 

Tate Halloc
Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) is tackled by Western Michigan Broncos safety Tate Hallock (3) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A former Spartan and one of the most experienced defenders in the MAC, Hallock has become a mainstay in the Broncos’ secondary. 

The Grand Rapids product totaled 84 tackles, five for loss, a forced fumble, five passes defended, and four interceptions in 2024. He enters his final season of collegiate eligibility and wants to make a statement to his former team. 

Hallock is excellent in coverage and can defend the run from all over the field. The Spartans must pay attention to where he is on the field, or he will make them pay.

