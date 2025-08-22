Three WMU Players to Watch vs. MSU
The Michigan State Spartans begin the 2025 season against the Western Michigan Broncos a week from today.
MSU will look to keep the winning streak going against the directional school, as it has never lost to WMU. The two teams last faced off in 2022 with the Spartans taking the game, 35-13.
The Broncos are entering Year 3 under head coach Lance Taylor. He took the Broncos to a bowl game last season, ultimately falling to South Alabama.
WMU has never beaten MSU, but it has posed challenges in the past. The Broncos have talented players who could give the Spartans problems.
But who are they? Let’s break down the three most notable Broncos that the Spartans must watch for.
Running back Jalen Buckley
WMU has always produced good running backs, and with Jaden Nixon now at UCF, Buckley has control of the Bronco backfield.
Buckley rushed 128 times for 683 yards and nine touchdowns last season and was the second-highest-graded running back in the MAC with an 80.0 grade. He has home-run ability, as evidenced by his multiple explosive runs.
MSU wants to be better at stopping the run this season, and it can start by slowing down one of the top running backs in the MAC in Buckley.
Tight end Blake Bosma
A player who had the opportunity to transfer up but decided to stay with the Broncos, Bosma should pose match-up problems for this Spartan defense.
Bosma, a third-team All-MAC and Mackey Award Watch List member, entered the transfer portal but returned to WMU this offseason. He totaled 37 receptions for 403 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Bosma can play in-line and line up out wide for the Broncos. The Spartans must be aware of all the ways the talented tight end can win down the field.
Safety Tate Hallock
A former Spartan and one of the most experienced defenders in the MAC, Hallock has become a mainstay in the Broncos’ secondary.
The Grand Rapids product totaled 84 tackles, five for loss, a forced fumble, five passes defended, and four interceptions in 2024. He enters his final season of collegiate eligibility and wants to make a statement to his former team.
Hallock is excellent in coverage and can defend the run from all over the field. The Spartans must pay attention to where he is on the field, or he will make them pay.
