Early Look at MSU's 2025 Opponents: Western Michigan
Michigan State's Friday night home opener tradition continues when it hosts Western Michigan on Aug. 29.
The Broncos are entering their third year under Lance Taylor, who hasn't seen much success since taking the reins. The program did fare decently in conference play with a 5-3 record last season but ultimately finished with a 6-7 overall record.
WMU lost the majority of its starters on offense but is returning redshirt junior running back Jalen Buckley, a veteran who turned in a 1,000-yard rushing campaign just two seasons ago and has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least nine rushing touchdowns.
The Broncos added to their running back room with transfer redshirt sophomore Cole Cabana from Michigan, who was on the Wolverines' 2023 national title squad. His former Wolverine teammate, graduate transfer Raheem Anderson II, also made the move to Kalamazoo this offseason.
At wide receiver, WMU added transfer graduate Christian Leary from Georgia Tech, who began his career at Alabama. He was a four-star high school prospect from Florida.
It also brought in transfer graduate Tailique Williams, who came over from Georgia State. He played just four games due to injury last season but posted over 600 receiving yards the year before.
The biggest question on offense is who gets the start at quarterback. The position battle will likely come down to Brady Jones, who was an All-American at Riverside City College in California, and redshirt sophomore Broc Lowry, who played in 11 games for the Broncos last season after transferring over from Indiana.
Defensively, WMU brought in a plethora of transfers. The unit will be coached by first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, who served as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator last season.
The Broncos' secondary lost defensive back Bilhal Kone, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft. But they also added a number of transfers to the secondary with senior cornerback Jordon Thomas from Eastern Kentucky, redshirt junior cornerback Jarvarius Sims from UConn, who comes off one season with the Huskies after starting his collegiate career at Central Michigan, redshirt junior safety Marvin Smith from Alabama A&M, redshirt freshman safety Jason Mitchell from San Diego State and redshirt senior Fitzroy Ledgister, who transferred over from Rutgers.
It's going to be a new-look secondary, but it will also be an experienced one.
WMU lost some key pieces in the trenches to the portal but did add several transfers, headlined by veteran edge rusher Nadame Tucker from Houston. He played in 13 games in three seasons with the Cougars.
Overall, the Broncos are going to have a very new team, which could make them difficult to study for.
