Where Michigan State Projected in Initial 76-Team Tournament
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Like it or not, March Madness now has 76 teams.
The NCAA formally adopted expansion of both the men's and women's tournament on Thursday, adding eight more at-large spots to increase the size of the beloved event from 68. ESPN's Joe Lunardi quickly released an early projection of what the expanded tournament might look like, and expansion is already affecting Michigan State's standing.
Lunardi's Projection
As of now, Lunardi has MSU as his No. 2 seed in the South Region. What makes NCAA Tournament expansion have an impact is that the Spartans won't know their first-round opponent after Selection Sunday. They also would have less of an idea of who they might face in the Round of 32.
That's because the final 10-seed in Michigan State's region will be determined by those new play-in games, which are now part of the NCAA's rebranded "Opening Round." All 16-seeds will have to play their way into the first round now, and there will be two play-in games for the 15-seeds.
Lunardi currently has MSU as one of the 2-seeds that would face the winner of an opening round game. He has the Spartans going to Pittsburgh for the first weekend, where they would face either Queens or Austin Peay.
If Michigan State goes to Pittsburgh, its Round of 64 game would be the Thursday after Selection Sunday. That would mean MSU wouldn't learn it would face either Queens or Austin Peay until that Tuesday afternoon or night.
The expanded play-in round also impacts the 7-10 game right next to the Spartans on the overall bracket. Lunardi projects Miami (FL) to be a 7-seed next season, but the Hurricanes would also face the winner of an opening round game between 10-seeds Iowa and Baylor.
Additional Impact of Expansion
Aside from expansion, one interesting dynamic emerging here is that the first week of the tournament is even more packed, with the overall March Madness timeline staying the same. Normally, Tom Izzo and Michigan State would have to be prepared to face three teams. Lunardi's projection would instead require MSU to spend time and energy on scouts for five different opponents.
The odds that the Spartans have to pay attention to multiple play-in games aren't super high, but just one game still matters a lot, especially if it's your first-round foe. If Michigan State plays the winner of a 15-seed play-in game, that only gives MSU one actual day of prep for its first opponent. That's a lot different than the three- or four-day stretch a team that immediately knows their first game on Selection Sunday gets.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika