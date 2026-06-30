Why Corner Should Be Strength for MSU Football This Season

One need Michigan State had to address this offseason was its secondary.

Starting corners Joshua Eaton and Malcolm Bell both ran out of eligibility. Promising freshman Aydan West also transferred to Minnesota. MSU addressed this need heavily in the portal this offseason and has positioned itself nicely for 2026 and beyond.

Projecting Starters

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates after the Cyclones defense recovers a fumble by the TCU Horned Frogs offense during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tre Bell

Neither of Michigan State's probable starters this fall was on the team last year. One of the earliest transfer portal commitments Pat Fitzgerald received was from Iowa State transfer Tre Bell . He committed to MSU back on Jan. 5, likely motivated by the idea of following cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat .

Bell's career trajectory has been unorthodox. He began at Lindenwood and originally planned to play both football and basketball, though he wasn't in college long before going to football full-time. Lindenwood had just transitioned from Division II to Division I. Even though he only started five of his 20 appearances at the FCS level there, Bell did enough to get an opportunity from Iowa State.

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That wound up being a pretty good move. Bell got his shot a few games into his first season at the Power Four level. He started the Cyclones' final eight games last fall and played like a corner at this level should play. Bell had a pair of interceptions, another two pass breakups, and a forced fumble last season.

This all led to Bell being one of the highest-rated portal gets of the offseason for Michigan State. On3 wrapped things up with Bell at 420th overall and 37th among corners on its individual rankings. That made him the fifth-best prospect in the Spartans' portal class, which has climbed up to 32 total players.

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Brantley

One moment over the winter that felt like a massive heist for Michigan State was getting Charles Brantley back. He seemed to have left MSU behind when he transferred to Miami (FL) with just one year of eligibility in his pocket.

Brantley wound up playing in just three total games during his season with the Hurricanes. He entered the portal and committed to the Spartans in basically one fell swoop, a few days before Miami took on Ole Miss in the CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Because Brantley's fifth season of eligibility came via a medical redshirt in 2023, he was still allowed to use his traditional redshirt. That kept him eligible for a sixth season and ultimately brought Brantley back to East Lansing.

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brantley was perhaps Michigan State's best defensive player when he was around in 2024. He intercepted three passes and didn't allow a touchdown, according to PFF. Brantley was the closest thing the Spartans had to a true lockdown corner who could take away half of the field. He only received Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors, but that would've likely been different had Brantley not missed the final 2.5 games of the season.

It is still surprising that Brantley never really earned playing time at Miami, but it was all for MSU's benefit in the end. Brantley thrived during his lone season in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's system two years ago. It's easy to imagine him doing the same this coming fall.

Looking to the Future

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) runs out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for MSU's "Spring Showcase." | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Another big part of the future is Houston Christian transfer, Tyran Chappell . He is starting his time at Michigan State with three seasons of eligibility left. Chappell spent two seasons at HCU, redshirting as a true freshman before breaking out in 2025. He intercepted four passes as a redshirt freshman and received First Team All-Southland Conference recognition. Chappell was also the second-highest-graded freshman corner in the FCS with a grade of 84.8.

Chappell seemed to be the No. 3 corner on the depth chart during April's "Spring Showcase." Brantley had been unavailable for much of the spring, opening up the opportunity for Chappell to get some starting reps at corner.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Bringing in Chappell gives MSU a longer-term transfer with high upside. Chappell is the tallest corner on the roster right now, standing at 6'3". Most corners are around 5'11" or 6'0", since it's difficult for guys taller than that to be fast enough to play the position.

Those who are fast enough, though, get the advantage of a bigger frame and an increased capability to make a play on the ball. That can swing those 50/50 balls in Chappell's favor, whether it be a takeaway or a pass defense. Chappell will be needed right away this season, whether it be when Brantley or Bell need a snap off, or if one of them gets hurt. Depth is important, after all.

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