5 Impactful Incoming Transfers on MSU's Defense
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Michigan State's defense has a lot of new faces coming in for 2026.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was retained, which might've helped player retention efforts, but MSU still took 14 new defensive players from the transfer portal. These five, in no particular order, have the best odds to contribute right away.
CB Charles Brantley (Miami)
One of the big stunners of the offseason was the Spartans bringing back Charles Brantley. He had transferred away from Michigan State with one year of eligibility left after the 2024 season to Miami (FL). But Brantley only played in three games in 2025 with the Hurricanes. Since he had a medical redshirt from his 2023 season at MSU, Brantley took a non-injury redshirt and got a sixth year of college football.
Brantley was the Spartans' top defensive player back in 2024. He intercepted three passes and didn't allow a touchdown that year, according to PFF. Brantley was limited during spring ball, but he should be set to be a starter once again this coming fall.
CB Tre Bell (Iowa State)
Iowa State transfer Tre Bell will likely be on the other end of the field from Brantley at corner. He followed cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat from ISU to East Lansing to spend his final year of collegiate eligibility.
After transferring from Lindenwood to the Cyclones ahead of the '25 campaign, Bell found his way into a starting role a few games in. He started Iowa State's final eight games of the season, and his 638 defensive snaps ended up being the fourth-most on the team last season, as well as first among corners.
LB Dion Crawford (Buffalo)
Buffing up the linebacker room is Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford. He made 81 total tackles last season during what was his first true year at linebacker with the Bulls. Crawford was more of a pass rusher in the past, recording 8.5 sacks in 2024. That got him Third Team All-MAC honors.
EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (NC State)
The big addition to the rush end room is N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. He began his career playing for Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern, where he graduated in three years before going to NCSU in the portal last season.
Soares made 80 tackles last season as a linebacker for the Wolfpack, but he's getting a bit of a position change at Michigan State now. He's now working with rush ends coach Andrew Bindelglass and players Anelu Lafaele and Isaac Smith.
DL Eli Coenen (Illinois)
Another projected starter is Illinois transfer Eli Coenen. He's one of the biggest players on the team at 6-foot-6 and 287 pounds. Coenen began at Division II Bemidji State before transferring to Illinois last season.
Now, he's at MSU with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Coenen played 222 defensive snaps last year for a 61.4 overall PFF grade. He made 12 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika