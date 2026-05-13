5 Impactful Incoming Transfers on MSU's Defense

Michigan State's defense has a lot of new faces coming in for 2026.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was retained, which might've helped player retention efforts, but MSU still took 14 new defensive players from the transfer portal. These five, in no particular order, have the best odds to contribute right away.

CB Charles Brantley (Miami)

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the big stunners of the offseason was the Spartans bringing back Charles Brantley . He had transferred away from Michigan State with one year of eligibility left after the 2024 season to Miami (FL). But Brantley only played in three games in 2025 with the Hurricanes. Since he had a medical redshirt from his 2023 season at MSU, Brantley took a non-injury redshirt and got a sixth year of college football.

Brantley was the Spartans' top defensive player back in 2024. He intercepted three passes and didn't allow a touchdown that year, according to PFF. Brantley was limited during spring ball, but he should be set to be a starter once again this coming fall.

CB Tre Bell (Iowa State)

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Iowa State transfer Tre Bell will likely be on the other end of the field from Brantley at corner. He followed cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat from ISU to East Lansing to spend his final year of collegiate eligibility.

After transferring from Lindenwood to the Cyclones ahead of the '25 campaign, Bell found his way into a starting role a few games in. He started Iowa State's final eight games of the season, and his 638 defensive snaps ended up being the fourth-most on the team last season, as well as first among corners.

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

LB Dion Crawford (Buffalo)

Buffing up the linebacker room is Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford . He made 81 total tackles last season during what was his first true year at linebacker with the Bulls. Crawford was more of a pass rusher in the past, recording 8.5 sacks in 2024. That got him Third Team All-MAC honors.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (NC State)

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big addition to the rush end room is N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. He began his career playing for Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern, where he graduated in three years before going to NCSU in the portal last season.

Soares made 80 tackles last season as a linebacker for the Wolfpack, but he's getting a bit of a position change at Michigan State now. He's now working with rush ends coach Andrew Bindelglass and players Anelu Lafaele and Isaac Smith.

DL Eli Coenen (Illinois)

From left, Michigan State's Keahnist Thompson, Eli Coenen, Hudson Aultman and Chris Piwowarczyk run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another projected starter is Illinois transfer Eli Coenen . He's one of the biggest players on the team at 6-foot-6 and 287 pounds. Coenen began at Division II Bemidji State before transferring to Illinois last season.

Now, he's at MSU with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Coenen played 222 defensive snaps last year for a 61.4 overall PFF grade. He made 12 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi gives instructions while working with linebackers during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK