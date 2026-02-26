Why Eckley's Confident in MSU's Future under New Management

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley has spent four years in East Lansing and experienced two distinct eras of Spartan football.

Eckley arrived as part of the 2022 recruiting class assembled by former head coach Mel Tucker. When Tucker was fired, Eckley chose to remain with the program after Jonathan Smith was hired to lead the Spartans.

Watch Eckley discuss below...

Smith was dismissed following a disappointing 4-8 season in his second year. One of the few bright spots during that campaign was Eckley’s performance.

During the 2025 season, Eckley led the FBS in punting with a career-high 48.5 yards per punt, the second-highest single-season average in Michigan State history. He paced the Big Ten with 23 punts of 50-plus yards and ranked third in the conference with 20 punts placed inside the 20-yard line. Ten of those were inside the 10, including four downed at the 1-yard line.

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley mimics a golf swing after a deep punt against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His performance earned him second-team All-American honors from ESPN and the American Football Coaches Association, as well as third-team recognition from the Associated Press. Eckley was also named Big Ten Punter of the Year and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Now at the NFL Draft Combine, Eckley reflected not only on his time at Michigan State but also on the program’s future under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and potential starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I got the utmost pride for being a Spartan, that is why I stayed there all four years. The term ‘Spartan Dawg’ is a very real thing, it’s a brotherhood, and it’s something that I am really proud of.”

When discussing Fitzgerald, Eckley said he had spoken briefly with him before departing for combine training.

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I spoke to him briefly before I left for training. A great guy, seems to have a really good background, and I am really looking forward to what he does with the program.”

Eckley also praised Milivojevic and his potential to lead the Spartans next season.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, and MSU Athletic Director J Batt, left, meets with Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, right, while waiting for Fitzgerald's introductory press conference to start on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Alessio is a stud. He can lead an army and is a very well-spoken young man. I think he is a very talented quarterback. The ball leaves his hand, it sounds and looks different than most people throwing the ball, and I’m really excited to see how he develops toward this season.”

Ryan Eckley’s career at Michigan State was defined by consistency and loyalty during a period of transition. While coaching changes and on-field struggles created uncertainty, Eckley remained committed to the program and delivered one of the best punting seasons in school history.

His confidence in the Spartans’ future under Fitzgerald and in Milivojevic’s leadership offers a measure of optimism for a program seeking stability. If the next era at Michigan State is built on the pride and resilience Eckley describes, the foundation is already in place.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Ryan Eckley's comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW