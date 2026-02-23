MSU's Pat Fitzgerald Shares Vision for Spartans Culture

The official leaders of the team aren't necessarily supposed to do all the leading.

New Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald knows that. Obviously, everything falls to him as the head coach. Part of that responsibility is setting up a culture where the players step up and lead, too.

What Fitzgerald Said

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The best teams I've ever played on, coached, head coach, whatever, if it's player-run, player-run, it's going to be unbelievable," Fitzgerald said in an interview with WLNS released past Thursday. "If it's ended up coach-run, coach-led, we'll never achieve our goals."

Getting to that point will be a bit of a process. There are a lot of players and coaches inside the Skandalaris Football Center that didn't have familiarity with the building a few months ago. MSU ended up taking 30 new players from the transfer portal, largely out of necessity, as well as bringing in 29 players in its 2026 recruiting class.

The role of the players who stayed will be important. Two names that are probably the most important are linebacker Jordan Hall and quarterback Alessio Milivojevic . Hall was practically the team's spokesperson to the media during the Spartans' 4-8 season in 2025, often having to answer some difficult questions. Milivojevic, simply put, is the team's starting quarterback now; being a leader is what comes with the job.

"I hope as we move forward over time, it ends up being the leadership comes from the locker room out, not from the coaching staff in," Fitzgerald said. "That's always been the design that I've had. It takes a little bit of time educating the guys on what we want and then how we want it done, and we're in that right now. We'll go through that probably all the way through training camp, frankly."

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) prepares to take a snap in the first quarter against Maryland at Ford Field. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The early indications have been positive. Fitzgerald has indicated that Milivojevic has had a particularly active role in the early days of his tenure, saying that his QB1 was at nearly every dinner he'd host with transfer portal recruits.

Hall and other players have also been at these dinners, according to Fitzgerald, but Milivojevic was the most frequent attendee.

Fitzgerald has also not been shy at comparing what he wants from his players to what Mark Dantonio wanted from his players: toughness, physicality, and a blue-collar physicality. It's also not just hot air, since Fitzgerald's Northwestern teams had some similar values.

"When you came into Spartan Stadium, your nose was crooked by the time you walked out, and there was just a physicality and a toughness that we've just got to get back to being our backbone and DNA," Fitzgerald said.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Fitzgerald when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW