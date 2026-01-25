Why Hurley Sides With MSU’s Izzo in Latest NCAA Fiasco

Nobody seems to know what makes a player eligible or ineligible anymore.

The NCAA has lost more and more ground this season in that fight. Baylor added former NBA draft pick James Nnaji mid-season, and now another case has arisen in Alabama's Charles Bediako, who, controversially, was able to play on Saturday night during the Crimson Tide's game against Tennessee.

Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) warms up before the SEC basketball game against Tennessee at Coleman Coliseum. Bediako was reinstated to play college basketball after winning a legal battle. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bediako played at Alabama for two years during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He then left school early, went undrafted during the 2023 NBA Draft, and has been playing in the NBA G League ever since. Nearly three years after leaving, despite having signed an NBA contract, Bediako was able to return to college basketball after being granted a temporary restraining order (which was reportedly granted by an Alabama donor ). A preliminary injunction hearing is set for Tuesday.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo has placed himself in the forefront of cases like this. Other coaches are taking notice, including UConn head coach Dan Hurley, who recently won national titles in 2023 and 2024.

What Izzo said about Bediako

Jan 24, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

"Utterly ridiculous," Izzo said on Thursday. "And yet we have judges now doing it. We have Congress not jumping in. We have the NCAA with no say. So, it's the Wild, Wild West. So be prepared for anything.

"I'm just going to keep my guys. I'm going to keep being different. I'm going to keep my guys. I'm going to the transfer portal for sure in the spring. I'm going right to my locker room, and I'm going to try to keep every frickin' player I've got. How's that?"

Hurley's Acknowledgement

Nov 23, 2025; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Bryant Bulldogs at Peoples Bank Arena. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hurley had his own questions as well. The try to show how unusual the situation is, he came up with what it may look like in football, which is largely insulated from situations like Bediako's because of the lack of a minor league.

"Can a player that only played three years in football [who] enters the NFL Draft, can they leave the Arena League next year and go play [college football again]?" Hurley said. "Can they leave the CFL next year? If somebody in the Big Ten needs a left tackle or something that gets hurt, can they pull a guy off a practice squad of an NFL team? Can a guy from the Browns next year come back and play left tackle somewhere?"

Hurley then acknowledged Izzo's presence in the ongoing discussion that is still shaping the future of college basketball and sports.

"The person, though, that has the most equity with me is Coach Izzo," Hurley said. "Because I think he's never been a cheater in recruiting, he's a coach's coach. I heard him say something, and I'm smart enough to listen to the best coach, for me, in the game in Coach Izzo."

Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (14) jockeys for position against Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

