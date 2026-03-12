Xavier vs. UConn Prediction, Odds for Big East Tournament Quarterfinal

The No. 6 UConn Huskies take on the Xavier Musketeers in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Xavier took down Marquette in the first round to stay alive, while UConn earned a bye after going 27-4 through the regular season.

The Huskies did just lose at Marquette, though, to finish the regular season. However, UConn dominated Xavier twice this season, 90-67 on the road on New Year’s Eve and then 92-60 at home on February 3.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.

Xavier vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Xavier +15.5 (-112)

UConn -15.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Xavier +800

UConn -1350

Total

152.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Xavier vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Xavier record: 15-17

UConn record: 27-4

Xavier vs. UConn Betting Trends

Xavier is 16-16 ATS this season

UConn is 11-20 ATS this season

The OVER is 25-7 in Xavier games this season

The UNDER is 16-15 in UConn games this season

Xavier vs. UConn Key Players to Watch

Tarris Reed Jr., Center, UConn

Tarris Reed Jr. is looking to win his second championship in as many seasons with UConn after transferring from Michigan. The big man averaged 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season, up from his 9.6 points and 7.3 rebounds last year.

UConn has a few guards it can turn to for scoring, but Reed is the leader in the paint. Keep an eye on him this March.

Xavier vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

UConn has struggled mightily against the spread this season, especially with big spreads, but they easily disposed of Xavier in both of their meetings.

The Huskies scored at least 90 points in each of those games as well, which leads me to the OVER in this one.

Xavier loves playing high-scoring games, and UConn won’t be afraid to push the pace tonight. The totals in the first two meetings were set at 144.5 and then 147.5. While this total is five points above that 147.5, I still don’t think it’s high enough.

Pick: OVER 152.5 (-110)

