Why MSU’s Jaxon Kohler Has Unique Anticipation for Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Jaxon Kohler has been in this position before.

He's spent all four seasons of his collegiate career at Michigan State and remained loyal. At MSU, no opponent carries more meaning than Michigan . Friday night will be Kohler's seventh career game against the Wolverines, and the fourth and final game he'll face UM at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"In preparation for a game like this, the mentality changes a little bit," Kohler said after practice Wednesday. "Because this is, obviously, a very big game. They're a really good team, and we're a really good team, too.

"It's one of those things where we --- us captains --- we have to set the tone for the new guys. Those guys who don't know what it's like to be in this type of situation with this type of team. We have to put our steps forward first and show them how much energy it takes and what kind of focus and what kind of discipline it takes preparing for a game like this."

Kohler's Career vs. Michigan

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kohler is almost certainly going to leave East Lansing with a winning record over Michigan. Currently holding a 5-1 career record, the only way UM could level the score is by sweeping the regular season series, winning again in the Big Ten Tournament, and then again in the NCAA Tournament. Odds of that are... low.

Still, Kohler wants to end his career against his arch-rival on a high note. This is the year where he's one of the true leaders of the Spartans, and he doesn't want to have that year come with losses to Michigan that blemish the entire season.

This is also the most important game against the Wolverines Kohler will have participated in during his career. There's still a chance the March 8 meeting in Ann Arbor, also the regular season finale, is even crazier, but the No. 3 vs. No. 7 matchup is the lowest combined ranking in series history.

"Honestly, this is one of those games that we've known for before our schedule even came out," Kohler said about the anticipation for this matchup. "This is, obviously, a game that we both look forward to."

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler speaks after a practice at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Just listening to Kohler talk, it seemed clear he was a little more locked in than usual. Normally, Kohler is one of the players who smiles more and likes to have a good time during interviews to an extent. He was stone-faced on Wednesday, though. It seemed like he had turned the gear from 10 to 11 or 12. There was no pretending that this is just another game around here.

It's bound to be a good one. The winner of the game takes a front seat in the race for a Big Ten title, and the Breslin Center is bound to be as loud as ever. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler readies to inbound the ball during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game vs. Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW