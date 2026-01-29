MSU's Izzo Still Hates Michigan, But is Preaching Respect Now

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Tom Izzo isn't going to pretend like he likes Michigan. Everyone knows him saying otherwise wouldn't really be true, anyway.

"Every year, you want me to tell you [the media] how much I hate them [UM]," Izzo said on Wednesday following practice. "So I will say it again. I hate them. Of course I hate them. They hate us... do you think I'm getting Valentine's Day cards or birthday cards? It's the way it is, guys."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo speaks after a practice at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The rivalry between the Wolverines and the Spartans can certainly be described as bitter. There has been a long string of things you can point to on the football field this millennium that helped fuel it, but it's spilled over to the basketball court plenty, too. In the last meeting, Tre Holloman shoved two Michigan players who were standing on MSU's center-court logo while Michigan State's seniors were partaking in the team's tradition of kissing said logo after checking out of the game on Senior Night.

A repeat of that incident won't happen on Friday, since MSU's Senior Night is still a bit more than a month away, but one can only wonder if something will go down any time the green and white and the maize and blue take on one another.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Michigan State's Tom Izzo smiles from the bench during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Izzo still doesn't like that team from Ann Arbor, but don't expect him to go on a tirade about how Michigan is this and that anytime soon. Trash talk isn't Izzo's thing, regardless, and it just wouldn't be wise in this matchup, given the Wolverines' 19-1 overall record and No. 3 ranking.

"When I die, I don't care if anybody likes me or not; I care if they respect me," Izzo said. "So that's the way I look at the rivalry. I had my time when I hated them and didn't respect them, and it cost me, so I got smarter in my younger days."

It's that blend of what makes college basketball and college sports great, and also sportsmanship. Having Michigan on the schedule is great because it gives coaches, players, and fans the feel of a championship game, no matter how good or bad the season is going.

Personally, when evaluating a Michigan State basketball season, the first things I think about are how far that team went in the NCAA Tournament, if it won a Big Ten regular season or tournament title, and then how the annual series against Michigan went. Friday's game and the next one on March 8 in Ann Arbor are what determine bragging rights in the state until next season begins.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"If the day comes when you like your rival, it's time to get out," Izzo said. "That's for anybody in any sport. But if the day comes when you don't respect your rival, shame on you. And I do have great respect for them [Michigan] and what they've accomplished, and what they're doing, but I like my team, too."

Friday may be one of the greatest chapters in this rivalry's history. Top-10 Michigan State-Michigan clashes don't come around very often. It's OK to scowl a bit when you see the block "M," but, no matter the result, expect Izzo to go shake UM coach Dusty May's hand all the same.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

