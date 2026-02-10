Why Kohler's Performance vs. Illinois is Important for MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Jaxon Kohler is one guy Michigan State needs to continue seeing everyday contributions from down the stretch.

Kohler has been slumping lately . There was a time this season where he was MSU's top scorer, but the senior forward had been averaging just 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in the six games prior to the 10th-ranked Spartans' matchup with No. 5 Illinois on Saturday. Before that, Kohler was averaging 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

He looked like his former self a lot more during Michigan State's 85-82 overtime win. Kohler's shot selection was much more "new Kohler" than "old Kohler" --- he attempted a career-high eight three-pointers, making three of them --- but the rebounds were the big part.

After playing 35 minutes, the second-most in a game for his career, Kohler had finished with 16 boards, also the second-most of his career and the most against a Big Ten opponent. Those are the types of numbers Tom Izzo likes to see.

More on Kohler's Day

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler dribbles and looks to pass during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Jackson deserves more credit for [getting] 16 rebounds," Izzo said after the game. "He didn't shoot it as well [going 4-for-12 from the field], but getting 16 rebounds is unbelievable."

Getting that many boards against Illinois is a pretty unbelievable number. One of the reasons Kohler was probably pushed away from the paint again on offense is the Fighting Illini's size. Illinois has the tallest roster in the country, according to KenPom, and the team's average plus-10.6 rebound margin (which has its minus-10 against MSU included) ranks sixth in the entire nation.

That wasn't enough to keep Kohler off the glass, though. What was extra important is Kohler's six offensive rebounds, which are the most he's had against a Big Ten team this season. Nobody else on either side had more than three offensive boards.

Michigan State would have almost assuredly lost without one of those rebounds. It came in the final moments of regulation, when Kur Teng missed one three-pointer, but Kohler was perfectly positioned to clean it up. Despite having several Illinois defenders around him, Kohler found Teng again and delivered a pinpoint pass to Kur's shooting pocket on the right wing. Teng drilled the three that gave MSU a lead with less than 10 seconds to go.

"It was a great pass," Teng said. "Right in the pocket. Right in the perfect spot."

Michigan State should still try to improve Kohler's presence in the post again, but this was still a big game for him. It's the type of performance that makes one hope that he's gotten some of that mojo back from earlier on in the season.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's Kohler when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW