MSU's Kur Teng Talks Clutch Three, Victory over Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Kur Teng came through for the biggest shot of his Michigan State career on Saturday night.

The Spartans' sophomore guard has been streaky at times this year, but he delivered late against No. 5 Illinois. With 10th-ranked MSU down one to No. 5 Illinois in the final 30 seconds, Teng missed one three, but forward Jaxon Kohler got the offensive rebound and kicked it back out to Teng for another look. He knocked down his second chance, giving Michigan State a two-point lead with eight seconds left.

Teng finished with 10 points after going 4-for-10 from the field and 2-of-6 from deep. His three didn't end up being a game-winner, but the foul with one second left on the other end would've given Illinois the win if Teng's shot had been a two. Plus, it delivered what is probably the loudest moment at the Breslin Center this season.

After the game, Teng talked about his shot, the sequence of events that led up to it, and shared some other thoughts on the game. Video has been provided below.

Michigan State's Kur Teng moves the ball against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teng is somebody who has patiently been waiting for a moment like this. He burned his year of eligibility last season for Michigan State, but was outside the team's regular playing group and mostly helped run the team's scout team during practices. Teng knew his turn would come, and he was rewarded Saturday with his first true "remember when" moment for MSU fans in the team's 85-82 win .

"It was a great feeling to hit that shot," Teng said after the game. "It was so loud in there. I couldn't hear [anything]."

Lots of the props of the play have to go to Kohler as well. He got physical to get in position for that offensive rebound, and then delivered a perfect pass to Teng's shooting pocket across the court, despite having a couple defenders around him.

"It was a great pass; right in the pocket," Teng said. "Right in the perfect spot for a rhythm shot."

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Little details matter in moments like that. If Kohler's pass is a bit offline and makes Teng move his feet or shoulders, that shot either never goes up or is not in rhythm. Such a pass being made by a big man is extra impressive.

Still, glory goes to Teng for stepping up in a clutch spot as an underclassman. Teng is now averaging 6.8 points per game while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

