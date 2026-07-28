Why Rhys Dakin Is Underrated Weapon for MSU

One of the easiest things to overlook in football, especially with how much more focus is being placed on the offensive side of the game and on plays that are pleasing to the eye, is the procedural roles that do their job well without expecting any spotlight.

Yet even then, most of the focus for players that don't expect the spotlight like others might goes to roles such as the offensive line, who are credited with team success when they play well and protect their quarterback.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the offensive line is incredibly important, and in some cases the most important squad of the team, and offensive/defensive stars are necessary to MSU's success this year , the special teams have a chance to be the Spartans' secret weapons.

They have players such as kicker Liam Boyd, who allows MSU to take more risks and ultimately come away with good results , and after last season, they have gained a major weapon in Rhys Dakin, a punter who transferred from Iowa.

Why Rhys Dakin Is MSU's Secret Weapon

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Rhys Dakin (9) punts the ball Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was no secret last year that the Spartans had a blessing in their punter, Ryan Eckley, who has since moved on to the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, being drafted in the sixth round.

He was able to bail the Spartans out of many rough situations when they were backed up on offense and couldn't get anything going, getting the ball to midfield almost every time so that MSU's defense had a proper chance to get a stop.

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Rhys Dakin (9) punts the ball during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The excellence was expected to stop there, but Dakin has come to be a Spartan and continue the line of amazing punters, and his stats from last year are quite close to what earned Eckley a draft spot, and he has two years to keep improving.

One such example is his average yards per punt last year, which came in at 43.6 yards per attempt, while Eckley managed 48.5 yards per punt, a difference of five yards.

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Rhy Dakin (9) punts the ball against the Albany Great Danes Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakin was also able to land 18 of his punts within the 20-yard line on seven less attempts than Eckley, who was able to get 20 on the year, and there are many more similarities in skill.

Dakin will be able to keep up what Eckley was doing, which was boosting the defense last year, even when it struggled, give MSU the ability to be more aggressive on offense in their own territory, and overall be a reliable, strong piece in the Spartans' corner.