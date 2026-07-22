Why Michigan State's New Offensive Line Inspires Confidence

Michigan State's offensive line will be one of the biggest determining factors for the Spartans this fall. The unit looks a lot different than it did last season.

There will be four new starters for MSU in 2026, and that refresh is much needed. Michigan State's 37 allowed sacks last year were the second-most in the Big Ten and the ninth-most among Power Four teams. The Spartans' 3.78 yards per rush also ranked 15th in the conference. Those numbers should improve this season.

Breaking Down MSU's Starting Five

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The best guess for MSU's starting five ahead of camp would probably be: left tackle Ben Murawski , left guard Nick Sharpe , center Trent Fraley , right guard Luka Vincic , and then right tackle Conner Moore .

Vincic and Moore were both on the team last season, but Vincic only appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury. Moore was the only offensive lineman to start all 12 games for Michigan State during the 2025 season. His 68.3 overall PFF grade was the second-highest among o-linemen last year as well (min. 200 snaps), only behind center Matt Gulbin.

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic (70) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left side of the line feels pretty set. That's not quite the case for the right side. There will be questions about how well Vincic has recovered from his injury; he was wearing shorts but had on shoulder pads and a helmet during April's spring game. Moore was actually taking his place at right guard, and Rakeem Johnson was at right tackle. Vincic was also getting some non-contact reps at center, a position he once played at Oregon State.

Still, Vincic was in a good spot to become Michigan State's starting right guard last season. He missed the season opener against Western Michigan, but then played 31 snaps the following week against Boston College. Vincic started MSU's Week 3 contest against Youngstown State and then got hurt on his 16th snap.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A big part of what makes this year's offensive line stronger on paper than last year's is the amount of experience. Murawski played more than 1,000 snaps in his career at UConn at either left tackle or left guard. Sharpe has more than 1,200 snaps of combined experience at left and right guard. Fraley has played more than 1,700 snaps at center. Moore's total at left or right tackle is above 2,000.

Murawski also graded as one of the best pass-blockers in the country on PFF last season. His 6'7", 340-pound frame is probably the most physically imposing on the team. Sharpe was a decent starter at Wake Forest in 2024 and did well in five starts with South Carolina in 2025; he was also with OL coach Nick Tabacca at Wake and certainly knows what he wants. Fraley was the FCS's Rimington Award winner last year, which honors the subdivision's top center.

Additional Depth

Michigan State's Rakeem Johnson, right, and Jacob Merritt run a drill during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Depth is also a critical component of building out a solid offensive line. It would be far too optimistic to presume MSU's entire starting five will be healthy the entire season. There has to be another answer at each of the five positions in case someone gets hurt.

Johnson, if he doesn't end up starting, would be a potential answer at multiple different positions. He's the most versatile lineman Michigan State has. Johnson has played left tackle, right guard, and right tackle at different points during his MSU career already, but the idea of him at left guard or center doesn't feel all that unusual, either.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Rustin Young and Robert Wright Jr. are also some pretty solid options to have as backup tackles. Young started five games in 2025 (four at LT, one at RT) while the Spartans tried to figure out how to replace the injured Stanton Ramil, who is now at Auburn.

Young probably wasn't entirely ready for a Power Four starting job, getting a PFF grade of just 51.5, but he was just a redshirt freshman. He's young, and he'll have plenty of room to improve this year.

Michigan State's Rustin Young, left, blocks Cal Thrush during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wright is one of the quietly great portal additions for Michigan State this offseason. He was the starting right tackle at Georgia Southern last season and didn't commit a single penalty across 752 offensive snaps during the 2025 season. If Murawski were unavailable, MSU could either have Young at left and keep Moore at right, or move Moore to the left side and have Wright sub in at right tackle.

It just feels like a more complete and experienced group than last year. Pat Fitzgerald and Nick Sheridan's offense could skew toward a run-first approach with a pretty deep running back room behind it, especially with wide receiver being a massive question mark, and this feels like a group of linemen who can collectively bring success there.