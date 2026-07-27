NFL Training Camp 2026 Live Updates: News, Injuries and Analysis From Around the League
In this story:
Football is just about back.
With the Panthers and Cardinals reporting early ahead of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game—followed by the Patriots, Rams, Seahawks and 49ers following suit over the past several days—six NFL teams have officially begun training camp ahead of the coming season, with all 32 set to start by Tuesday.
As such, we’ll be keeping you updated here at Sports Illustrated with all the latest news, notes, analysis and more from around the league as it happens in real-time.
2026 NFL training camp live updates: News, notes and analysis from across the league
More NFL from Sports Illustrated
Mike Kadlick is an NFL writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.