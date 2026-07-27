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NFL Training Camp 2026 Live Updates: News, Injuries and Analysis From Around the League

As NFL training camps get underway, keep it here at Sports Illustrated as we track all of the news, notes, analysis and more from across the league.
Mike Kadlick|
The Seahawks open training camp as the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Seahawks open training camp as the defending Super Bowl champions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Arizona CardinalsAtlanta FalconsBaltimore RavensBuffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsCarolina PanthersChicago BearsCincinnati BengalsCleveland BrownsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsDenver BroncosDetroit LionsGreen Bay PackersHouston TexansIndianapolis ColtsJacksonville JaguarsKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles ChargersLos Angeles RamsMiami DolphinsMinnesota VikingsNew England PatriotsNew Orleans SaintsNew York GiantsNew York JetsPhiladelphia EaglesPittsburgh SteelersSan Francisco 49ersSeattle SeahawksTampa Bay BuccaneersTennessee TitansWashington Commanders

Football is just about back.

With the Panthers and Cardinals reporting early ahead of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game—followed by the Patriots, Rams, Seahawks and 49ers following suit over the past several days—six NFL teams have officially begun training camp ahead of the coming season, with all 32 set to start by Tuesday.

As such, we’ll be keeping you updated here at Sports Illustrated with all the latest news, notes, analysis and more from around the league as it happens in real-time.

2026 NFL training camp live updates: News, notes and analysis from across the league

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Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is an NFL writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.

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