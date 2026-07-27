NFL Training Camp 2026 Live Updates: News, Injuries and Analysis From Around the League

Football is just about back.

With the Panthers and Cardinals reporting early ahead of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game —followed by the Patriots, Rams, Seahawks and 49ers following suit over the past several days—six NFL teams have officially begun training camp ahead of the coming season, with all 32 set to start by Tuesday.

As such, we’ll be keeping you updated here at Sports Illustrated with all the latest news, notes, analysis and more from around the league as it happens in real-time.

2026 NFL training camp live updates: News, notes and analysis from across the league

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