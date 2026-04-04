Why Ward’s Freshman Season Was Just Beginning for Michigan State

Cam Ward arrived at Michigan State as the highest-rated freshman in the 2025 recruiting class for the Spartans.

As a senior in high school, Ward averaged 29.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. His play led the Largo Lions to back-to-back state championships, and he earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Maryland in both his junior and senior seasons.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ranked 51st in the country according to Rivals, Ward has settled in as a quality role player during his first year on campus.

Ward as a Freshman

Mar 8, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward (3) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Ward announced himself to Spartan fans in Michigan State's second game of the season, when the Spartans hosted the 14th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. The game featured the homecoming of Darius Acuff, a Detroit native who attended Cass Tech, but the real story of the night was Ward coming off the bench to score a team-high 18 points.

Against Arkansas, Ward put up 18 points in just 22 minutes on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double, and was active defensively with two steals.

Michigan State's Cam Ward moves the ball against Rutgers during the second half on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Ward was not able to sustain that level of production for the rest of the season. A wrist injury hampered him early in the year and significantly impacted what he was able to do on the court.

Ward ended the season averaging 5.1 points per game on 58.9 percent shooting from the field, along with 4.2 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, and 0.4 steals per game.

Ward Moving Forward

Michigan State's Cam Ward takes off on a fast break after an Illinois miss during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next year, the Spartans will move on without Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, both of whom will have graduated and closed out their college careers. While Ward is not a traditional center at 6-foot-8, he could still see an expanded role at power forward as the frontcourt opens up.

That said, Ward will most likely remain in a reserve role to start next season. Coen Carr and Kaleb Glenn, who missed all of last season due to injury, are both candidates to start in the frontcourt. However, if Ward uses the offseason to improve and stay healthy, there is no reason he cannot carve out a larger role in the offense.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward (3) dribbles the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Throughout his freshman season, Ward showed flashes of what he can become for this program. His athleticism and versatility are reminiscent of Branden Dawson, a player who made his mark at Michigan State by guarding multiple positions and impacting the game in ways that do not always show up in the box score. Ward demonstrated those same qualities this past season, and that is an encouraging sign for what is ahead.

Cam Ward's freshman year was not what anyone envisioned when he arrived in East Lansing, but the circumstances surrounding his season need to be taken into account. A wrist injury limited him for much of the year, and yet he still flashed the athleticism, shooting efficiency, and defensive versatility that made him one of the top recruits in his class.

Michigan State's Cam Ward celebrates after scoring and drawing an Indiana foul during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a full offseason to recover and develop, Ward is exactly the kind of player who can make a significant leap in year two. Michigan State's frontcourt is going to look very different next season, and Ward has every opportunity to carve out a meaningful role.

If his sophomore year resembles what he showed against Arkansas rather than what the final stat line suggests, Spartan fans are in for a treat.