Michigan State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Michigan State has rattled off six straight wins and is now the No. 7-ranked team in the country at 18-2 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play. They're now big favorites to improve on that record further tonight when they hit the road to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are 9-11 overall and 2-7 in Big Ten play.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Tuesday night's conference showdown.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan State -15 (-110)

Rutgers +15 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan State -1587

Rutgers +900

Total

OVER 135.5 (-110)

UNDER 135.5 (-110)

Michigan State vs. Rutgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 27

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Michigan State Record: 18-2 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Rutgers Record: 9-11 (2-7 in Big Ten)

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Michigan State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 7-0 in Michigan State's last seven games

Rutgers is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Michigan State

Rutgers is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

Rutgers is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 home games

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Key Player to Watch

Jeremy Fears JR., G - Michigan State Spartans

Not only is Jeremy Fears Jr. leading Michigan State in points per game with 13.4, but he's also averaging a blistering 8.9 assists per game, which is the second-highest assists per game in the country. He's the driving force of this Spartans offense, so Rutgers will have to find a way to disrupt his rhythm.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Michigan State to win and cover in this Big Ten showdown:

Rutgers is truly one of the worst teams in the country, and in my opinion, has little chance to hang with Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights rank 337th in effective field goal percentage and 239th in defensive efficiency. To make matters worse, the majority of their offense comes from the interior, and now they have to face one of the best interior defenses in the country. Michigan State keeps teams to shooting just 46.7% from two-point range.

Michigan State ranks 65th in effective field goal percentage, but the Spartans post unusually better shooting numbers when playing on the road, which is rare in college basketball. Their effective field goal percentage improves by 1.6% when playing on the road, which should help them tonight.

I think the Spartans run away with the win tonight.

Pick: Michigan State -15 (-110)

