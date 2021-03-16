MSU Basketball: NCAA Tournament Regional Odds

EAST LANSING – The NCAA tournament bracket is officially set following Selection Sunday.

It's an extremely fun time of year where people spend hours filling out brackets in an attempt to pick the Final Four and champion correctly.

It's bragging rights amongst friends, and it's a month filled with emotional highs and lows.

Michigan State will face UCLA in the First Four on Thursday and probably won't raise Tom Izzo's second national championship banner. But that doesn't mean the Spartans can't reach the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, or even another Final Four.

Postseason success is something MSU fans are accustomed too and after an up and down year, what would satisfy Spartan Nation?

It's hard to say, but not having the opportunity to see Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. ride off into the sunset still stings. It made it difficult to appreciate this season, even though the team experienced unprecedented challenges.

Either way, BetOnline provided us with some NCAA Tournament Regional Odds, and we are going to share them with our readers:

Odds to Win East Region

Michigan: 11/5

Alabama: 7/2

Texas: 6/1

Florida State: 13/2

Colorado: 8/1

UConn: 8/1

LSU: 12/1

BYU: 14/1

Maryland: 14/1

Michigan State: 28/1

St Bonaventure: 28/1

Georgetown: 40/1

UCLA: 40/1

UNC Greensboro: 66/1

Abilene Christian: 100/1

Iona: 100/1

Mount St Mary's: 200/1

Texas Southern: 200/1

Odds to Win Midwest Region

Illinois: 5/4

Houston: 7/2

West Virginia: 13/2

Oklahoma State: 15/2

Tennessee: 9/1

Loyola Chicago: 12/1

San Diego State: 12/1

Georgia Tech: 14/1

Clemson: 25/1

Rutgers: 25/1

Syracuse: 25/1

Oregon State: 40/1

Liberty: 50/1

Cleveland State: 100/1

Drexel: 100/1

Morehead State: 100/1

Odds to Win South Region

Baylor: 11/10

Ohio State: 15/4

Arkansas: 9/1

Texas Tech: 9/1

Purdue: 10/1

North Carolina: 12/1

Wisconsin: 12/1

Villanova: 16/1

Virginia Tech: 16/1

Utah State: 18/1

Florida: 28/1

Colgate: 40/1

Winthrop: 40/1

North Texas: 66/1

Hartford: 100/1

Oral Roberts: 100/1

Odds to Win West Region

Gonzaga: 1/2

Iowa: 15/4

Kansas: 11/1

Virginia: 11/1

Creighton: 16/1

Oklahoma: 18/1

Oregon: 18/1

USC: 18/1

Missouri: 33/1

VCU: 40/1

Wichita State: 40/1

Ohio: 50/1

UCSB: 50/1

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1