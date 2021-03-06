Spartan Nation Mailbag: Aaron Henry, NCAA Tournament, and MSU Basketball

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Hondo, what is the biggest problem on this team?

Ryan R.

There are too many guys waiting for Aaron Henry to do something. Aaron is a very solid player, but he can't carry this team. They need more of a team effort.

Hondo, a few years ago, I think it was during Miles Bridges' first season, you said the team was watching Miles and not playing with him. Is that the same now with Aaron Henry? C. Braham

Yes, it is.

Hondo, I love how everyone gave up on this team, but you stayed with them. I trust Tom Izzo to the moon and back, and he is our guy. Great call. Leslie M.

I think you just gave me credit for being old.

Thank you, Leslie.

Hondo, do you think we need any wins in the Big Ten Tournament to make it? Carlos V.

One would be nice and eliminate any angst, but I think MSU is in.

Hondo, if there was a missing piece on this team, what would it be? Travis N.

Joey Hauser. He is a great player, and they need more from him.

Hondo, for the Spartans to make a run in the dance, what has to happen? Jeff D.

Easy, they need more from everyone. Joshua Langford is a star, he will be fine, but they need Mark "Rocket" Watts, Joey Hauser, Malik Hall, and others to step up and be consistent.

