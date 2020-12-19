Spartan Nation Mailbag: Michigan State Basketball

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Hondo, tell why every year Tom Izzo remains so disrespected. He beats Coach K at Duke, and the Spartans are undefeated, and he gets not love.

Mike W.

Great question, Mike. Tom is a great friend, but what I say has nothing to do with that. He is, in my opinion, the greatest coach in college basketball.

Hondo, you reported back in high school that Joey Hauser was the best player in America. I am starting to see what you meant. Do you think he could leave early? Chris T.

I did say that. A lot of people agreed with me. He is a special player from a special family. Enjoy him why you have him. He very well could, but his focus is on being a Spartan.

Hondo, I wish Tom Izzo had kept Foster Loyer as the point guard. He isn't as athletic as Rocket Watts, but I think he is a better floor general. Jon Curtis

I really like Foster, but there is no comparison between him and Mark "Rocket" Watts. Rocket brings so much to the game, and with his speed, he will grow into a beast on defense.

Hondo, what do you think of Joshua Langford's return? Elizabeth Wilson

I am very impressed. Joshua is a terrific player and person. It is a process to return from being out that long, and I know that Izzo loves to coach him. I think he is right on schedule.

