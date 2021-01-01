Spartan Nation Mailbag: MSU Basketball Bright Spots, Struggles, and more

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Hondo, do you think that Tom Izzo has lost the magic touch? Tim Coppen

Not at all. That thought is absurd. I am old enough to remember people saying this about him for decades. MSU basketball is in great shape as long as Tom Izzo leads it.

Hondo, what is the biggest thing missing on this Spartan basketball team? JD Marlon

I think that young people today are not used to dealing with adversity. MSU has lost games before. It is a maturation process.

Hondo, Izzo is so stubborn. Why wouldn't he stick with A.J. Hoggard and let him play the point? It is ridiculous. Pete M.

You probably were one of the people saying that about Tom when Cassius Winston wasn't playing early. How did that work out? Tom knows what he is doing.

Hondo, why do you think Izzo went with the Rocket at the number two experiment? J Francis

Mark "Rocket" Watts is a natural two-guard. No doubt about it, but clearly, Izzo doesn't think Foster Loyer can do the job regularly, so he tinkered. It is what makes him special.

Hondo, what is wrong with Aaron Henry. Is he angry he wasn't good enough to jump to the NBA?

Andrew Thorp

Aaron is struggling, but I can assure you he is not the kind of young man that pouts. The struggle this year is real for him, but it is more about trying too hard.

Hondo, what is the biggest bright spot so far? Brett Young

Joey Hauser is the real deal, and Joshua Langford is progressing.

Those are two big bright spots.

