Spartan Nation Mailbag: The Bubble, Tom Izzo, & Michigan State Basketball

Hondo, do you have any thoughts on how the team is doing with the bubble situation? Kris M.

They are handling it well. Tom Izzo said of it, "You know, it's not a bad bubble, I mean, we're at the J.W. Marriott, so there's been worse bubbles, you know? But it's different because you really don't leave your floor or the room I'm in right now, which is our film room and our food room."

Hondo, Izzo is kind of known as a glass-half-empty type of guy. How do you think he is doing? Melissa Myers

That is a great question, and to be honest, he is upbeat. "You know, everything is good. It seems like there are a million things you could complain about because it's just different, but there's a lot of great things too, and the best thing of all is I got 15 guys here who get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament." That is what he thinks.

Hondo, Aaron Henry is my favorite Spartan. I was so excited for him to get to play the Big Dance in his home city. Do you think that matters to him, or is he so locked in that he doesn't care? Thanks for the great coverage. Pete S.

He is fired up. In fact, he said, "I'm really excited to just be in my hometown, to just play in gyms that I've played in before. It's a unique year; my parents get to come still, and then even with everything going on, this is really exciting for me; my mom and my dad talk about it a lot, and it means a lot to my family."

