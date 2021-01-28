State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXIX

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

East Lansing, MI – The last time we saw Michigan State basketball, they were justifiably upset following a last-second loss to Purdue.

It dropped the Spartans to 2-4 within the Big Ten, which only added fire to the 'bubble team' argument.

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

Nearly three weeks later, MSU postponed multiple games against Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

In that time frame, Michigan State went 11 days without a traditional team practice.

"It's been hard; we've been able to get some workouts in here and there, some shots up, but mainly just trying to stay healthy and be safe with this whole thing going on," redshirt junior Joey Hauser said.

Yet, things will look different, even the three practices MSU had before traveling to New Jersey.

"It is like you're redoing training camp, except the only difference is the other teams aren't necessarily redoing training camp," MSU coach Tom Izzo said.

