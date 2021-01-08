State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXVI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball is a work in progress.

That's okay; no one blames MSU, especially when you lose two star players in Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr.

But the state of the program is trending upwards.

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

Freshman point guard A.J. Hoggard will command the Michigan State offense from now on, and following an impressive win over Rutgers, the MSU defense is once again on the rise.

Schopp is encouraged by the team's camaraderie and mental toughness but is concerned with consistency, especially on the offensive side.

Michigan State needs to work harder within the shot clock to get the best possible shot, which isn't always the case.

Unlike last year, the Spartans don't have a 'go-to' guy in the waning minutes of a game and or possession, but junior captain Aaron Henry is making his case.

He's put together back-to-back 20-point performances, including a career-high 27 at Nebraska before coming home and stuffing the stat-sheet against Rutgers.

Keep an eye on him as the Spartans progress through its conference schedule.

