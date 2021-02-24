State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXIII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball isn't back on the bubble yet.

The Spartans need an impressive run to get back in the committee's good graces and extend its NCAA Tournament streak.

However, a nine-point victory over Illinois Tuesday night was a right step in the direction, but Ohio State, a team who blew MSU out, will be in town on Thursday.

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

Who would have thought a win against Indiana, one of the Big Ten's middling squads, would put MSU on the right track?

But here we are, and if Michigan State can string a few more wins together, anything can happen.

"We was playing good defense, we were sharing the ball, ball was moving, we were locked into the scouting report and the preparation that the coaches put before us," MSU team captain Aaron Henry said.

The junior captain has been asked to do a lot but realizes what's expected of him and continues to lead.

Recently, Michigan State has focused on team chemistry, citing on multiple occasions the slogan for weeks has been "connectivity."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1