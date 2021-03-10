State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXV

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

EAST LANSING – On the final day of the regular season, the Breslin Center hosted its biggest crowd all year.

There was a renewed sense of energy with people cheering; MSU was overcome with emotion after a 70-64 win over Michigan.

The Spartans clung to a narrow lead in the last four minutes; fans made their presence felt when Aaron Henry scored back-to-back buckets. It was especially loud once Joshua Langford drained a game-clinching 3-pointer.

All of it, including the victory, amounted to one thing: Michigan State Basketball was going dancing.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

The longtime contributor didn't think MSU would make the NCAA Tournament, but Carpenter, Sr., Spartan Nation's publisher, stayed strong, believing in Tom Izzo regardless of the circumstances.

It was an improbable run, even for Izzo, who's done it so many times before. But the thought of taking down three top-5 teams and two matchups with Michigan felt like a stretch.

Either way, the Spartans have a chance to do something remarkable, and it all starts Thursday morning at the Big Ten Tournament.

