State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXVIII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

EAST LANSING – It's time to reflect on the Michigan State basketball season officially.

The Spartan's year ended earlier than expected after being ranked in the preseason top-5 and going undefeated in its non-conference schedule.

MSU couldn't escape its flaws, nor could it get away from a grueling last-second loss to Purdue, which haunted them through Selection Sunday.

If Michigan State wins that game and doesn't disappear on offense for an extended period, it probably avoids the First Four.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss the season as a whole.

Schopp, a longtime contributor, will remember the 2020-21 year for the remarkable comeback, calling it the "signature" of this MSU team.

"When you see the last two weeks of the season and how we played, you do get excited about that," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said before the First Four. "Then you see the last two weeks of the season and a couple games we played. Sometimes it's matchups, like Maryland might not be a great matchup for us. But when can play with a Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, and you can argue Illinois has played as well as anybody."

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1