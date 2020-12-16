The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode III

In the second episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

East Lansing, MI – It's officially early signing day!

Michigan State fans should be extremely excited to see the direction Mel Tucker is taking their program, and who decides to sign now or wait until February.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss the state of MSU athletics.

Now in its fourth year, the early signing period hasn't presented many surprises for MSU.

Over the previous three classes, the Spartans signed 56-of-59 student-athletes on the first day.

However, should prospects begin to show interest elsewhere and possibly decommitt, Tucker ensured fans he plans on 'fighting for guys.'

"It's not okay just to say 'oh, well he doesn't want to come, so we'll go to next guy.' If that's a guy that we want and we can feel like we can still get him, then we need fight for him and try to get the guy. And then if we can't get the guy, then we go to the next guy, but we're going to fight for guys," he said last week. "I'd like to get as many guys signed in December as we can, and then we'll go from there."

