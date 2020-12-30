The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode V

In the fifth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

East Lansing, MI – Since Nov. 16, Michigan State has had 13 players enter the transfer portal, including CB Chris Jackson, CB Julian Barnett, QB Rocky Lombardi, and OL Devontae Dobbs.

Should fans be worried about student-athletes eager to leave the program?

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss Mel Tucker's recruiting abilities and where MSU basketball goes from here.

Tucker has been adamant about using any means necessary to improve his roster through traditional recruiting or plucking guys from the portal.

He also expected others to leave, so no, I wouldn't be worried.

The first-year head coach is trying to right a ship he inherited less than 11 months ago.

Give it time.

Switching gears here; what is going on with Spartan hoops?

Michigan State appears to be playing without an identity, searching for rotations that work, and require a point guard.

MSU has opened conference play with three straight losses for the first time since 2001-02.

It's not the end of the world yet, but it's important that the Spartans turn it around, and soon.

