This is MSU Basketball's Key to a Championship Run
The Michigan State Spartans are rolling to start the 2025-26 season, sitting at 7-0.
MSU just took down North Carolina, its third impressive non-conference win of the early part of the season. Tom Izzo often schedules the toughest non-conference opponents, and the team has answered the bell so far.
The way this team has played has convinced fans to buy tickets to the Final Four in Indianapolis. That might be hasty, but the Spartans are playing at a high level, and it is fair to assume this team’s ceiling is high.
If MSU wants to make its way back to the Final Four for Izzo’s ninth, it depends on how well the Spartans shoot the ball from the outside.
The Spartans' outside shooting
The Spartans were one of the worst shooting teams last season, despite a run to the Elite Eight. Would they have gone further in the NCAA Tournament if they had connected on a few more three-pointers?
Probably, but that is a hypothetical from the past, so we don’t need to worry about it. Right now, the Spartans are connecting on 34 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.
Those numbers are still not very impressive, only ranking 15th in the Big Ten and 172nd nationally. However, watching MSU shoot the ball against Kentucky and North Carolina, you would not think the Spartans are a bad shooting team.
They have improved tremendously from last year’s abysmal showing, even though MSU ran its offense well, but just could not knock down the open shot. The Spartans are connecting on those shots, running the same offense.
Improvements from players like Jeremy Fears Jr., who struggled to shoot last season, have unlocked a new level of offense, helping the team defeat opponents convincingly. Fears has good form, but he was too hesitant to shoot it last season.
He is attempting a career-high 2.4 three-pointers per game, which has led to him connecting on 47.1 percent of them. The Spartan point guard keeping up this hot shooting will be key to a deep tournament run.
The Spartans have also gotten impressive contributions from sophomore Kur Teng, who is hitting on 32 percent of his attempts. He is continuing to improve under Izzo, and he should eventually become an excellent player as his confidence grows.
MSU shot poorly last season, so that was our last full season of data on what kind of shooting team the Spartans are. But this year, they are shooting it much better, despite the percentages.
If that shooting improvement is real, the team could be a real championship contender.
