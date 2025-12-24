Tom Izzo Drops Blunt Review Following Oakland Game

Michigan State improved to 11–1 on the season after a hard-fought 79–70 win over Oakland at Little Caesars Arena. With wins over top-25 opponents Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina, the Spartans now sit ninth in the national rankings after opening the season ranked No. 22.

Against Oakland, Michigan State struggled early to find a consistent offensive rhythm against the Golden Grizzlies’ 1 3–1 zone defense. While the Spartans scored 39 first-half points, they shot just 15-of-35 from the field, and defensive lapses on the perimeter allowed Oakland to connect on 6-of-14 three-point attempts. As a result, Michigan State entered halftime holding only a three-point lead.

The Spartans adjusted after the break, doing a better job attacking gaps in the zone and putting pressure on the rim. That aggressiveness showed up at the free-throw line, where Michigan State went 12-of-17 in the second half after attempting just six free throws before halftime.

Following the game, head coach Tom Izzo questioned his team’s overall energy level, suggesting the Spartans may have been looking ahead.

“It looked like the first half we were already on vacation, and that’s not taking anything away from them,” Izzo said postgame. “That’s taking away the energy that we played with.”

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Oakland during the first half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzo also praised the atmosphere inside Little Caesars Arena, crediting both fan bases for showing up.

“I want to thank all the Michigan State people who came,” Izzo said. “I’ve seen other games in this arena where it wasn’t even half of what we had today. A lot of them were Michigan State people, but there were a lot of Oakland people too — and that’s what makes the game worth it.”

Turnovers continued to be an issue for Michigan State, a trend that has lingered throughout the season. The Spartans are averaging nearly 12 turnovers per game, ranking 150th nationally and near the bottom of the Big Ten. Against Oakland, Michigan State committed 11 turnovers, seven of which came in the first half.

“I think I’m running out of time,” Izzo said. “You can only win so many of those. Pretty soon, something’s going to happen.”

Izzo On This Season So Far

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches warmup ahead of the Oakland Golden game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite those concerns, Izzo said he remains encouraged by his team’s overall performance through the first 12 games.

“I really am,” Izzo said. “The problem is, when you get pleased, you sometimes get complacent. So I’ve got to stay on edge, and they’ve got to stay on edge. Oakland played well — give them credit. They made shots, and our turnovers, which are starting to bother me, were one of the negatives.”

Michigan State continues to find ways to win, even on nights when execution and focus are inconsistent. While the Spartans’ talent and resilience have carried them to an 11–1 start, lingering issues — particularly turnovers and zone offense — remain areas to clean up as conference play approaches. For now, the Spartans leave Detroit with another win, but also with clear reminders of what still needs sharpening.