Virginia vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 14

Yes, you're reading that right, we have an ACC vs. Big Ten showdown set to take place in the middle of February. Typically, this part of the schedule is reserved for conference games only, but this year is a little bit different as we have a late-in-the-season out of conference matchups, starting with tonight's intriguing matchup between Virginia and Ohio State.

The Virginia Cavaliers enter the game as the No. 15-ranked team in the country, while Ohio State is unranked, but is still a challenging team to face at 16-8.

It's important to note this is a neutral-site game, scheduled to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet.

Virginia vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia -4.5 (-110)

Ohio State +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Virginia -215

Ohio State +176

Total

OVER 147.5 (-110)

UNDER 147.5 (-110)

Virginia vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 14

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Virginia Record: 21-3

Ohio State Record: 16-8

Virginia vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Virginia is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 9-2 in Virginia's last 11 games

Ohio State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Ohio State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. ACC opponents

Virginia vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Thijs De Ridder, F - Virginia Cavaliers

Thijs De Ridder is the heart and soul of this Virginia team. He leads the team in both points per game, averaging 16.1, and rebounds per game, averaging 6.6. He's coming off a couple of disappointing performances, failing to reach double-digit points, and sporting a bad field goal percentage. Virginia managed to find other ways to win those games against inferior opponents, but if the Cavaliers want to win this game, they need De Ridder to snap out of his slump.

Virginia vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

Ohio State can match Virginia offensively, but the Buckeyes' lack of defense could come back to haunt them in this game. Ohio State ranks just 153rd in defensive efficiency, well below the Cavaliers, who come in at 28th in that metric.

One major area that could make a significant impact in this game is the offensive rebounding of Virginia. The Cavaliers rank fourth amongst all teams in offensive rebounding, and now they face an Ohio State team that ranks 223rd in defensive rebounding, grabbing just 70.4% of available boards.

If Virginia can play lockdown defense while earning extra scoring chances by grabbing offensive boards, the Cavaliers will win and cover this spread tonight.

Pick: Virginia -4.5 (-110)

