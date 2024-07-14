Top Michigan State Basketball Target Making Great Impression with Scouts
Jordan Scott is a top priority for Tom Izzo and Michigan States 2025 recruiting class. Scott is a 6-7 small forward from Reston, Virginia. Scott is also ranked 51st on the 247sports top 100 players ranking and the ninth-ranked small forward.
247sports writer Travis Branham recently went to watch Scott at the UA Next circuit in LakePoint in Georgia. After scouting Scott, Branham has made the point that we should be putting in stock in Scott as a long term prospect for college basketball.
Scott has the physical tools to be a great player not only in college, but also be a great player in the NBA. “First, the physical tools are there with his blend of size, length and athleticism all-the-while possessing a thin and immature frame that will take him time to continue developing and growing into.” Said Branham.
Scott is more of a slashing type of player, rather than a shooter, making cuts to the basket and also driving through the lane on offense.
“Offensively, Scott was tasked with being everywhere and doing some of everything from playing the high-post to break down the zone defense to flying off screens for jumpers and even taking players out of isolations.” Said Branham. “He was effective as a slasher, flashed his upside as a shooter with polished footwork but what impressed more than anything in this viewing was his vision, willingness as a passer and his decision making, constantly getting the ball to his teammates for easy shots.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Scott has a lot of potential to be an elite perimeter defender with his size and wingspan. With his large wingspan, Scott has been seen playing the center spot at the UA Next circuit and didn't back down.
“On defense, Scott was forced to play the five and did some nice things on that end while staying engaged throughout when many players in that situation would not be too accepting of being asked to patrol the paint.” Said Branham.
Jordan Scott is down to Michigan State, Virginia Tech, and Maryland. Only one member of either staff was in to see him according to Branham and it was an assistant from Michigan State. If Izzo and his staff are able to land him in the green and white, it would be a massive addition to the 2025 recruiting class.
