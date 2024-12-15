Did MSU's Bitter Rival Michigan Fumble QB Orji?
Alex Orji was slated to be the successor to Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy heading into the 2024 season. It was ripe for the taking. He had made sporadic appearances throughout the previous two seasons in designed run plays.
The quarterback competition was his, seemingly, and it was to be Orji against Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles to lead the new era in the rivalry with new head coaches. That didn't happen. Davis Warren was the starter out of the gate and Orji's stock plummeted.
To be fair, the Wolverines never seemed to give him a chance to settle in. The quarterback carousel in Ann Arbor was on full display during an abysmal 2024 season that stunk of a national championship hangover like none other.
The Wolverines beat Ohio State and landed No. 1 2025 prospect Bryce Underwood -- but they took a marked step back from a 15-0 national title run. Now, they lose a quarterback who is still young and capable, full of untapped potential.
This is a loss that could hurt the Wolverines in the future. They have Underwood, yes, and there's no doubt about his talent. The comparisons to Vince Young, while a bit unfair for Underwood, have some substance.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," wrote 247Sports' Andrew Ivins. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds."
"Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
Yes, that all reads like a bona fide future first-round pick. But what if he isn't ready early on? What if he gets injured? Who do the Wolverines turn to? Not Orji.
Losing a quarterback to the portal, let alone any player, is not good for a program. One with the potential of Orji, who never had a fair shake? A bad look all in all.
