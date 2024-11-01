MSU's Arch Nemesis Makes Panic Move to Rescue Football Program
You have to understand one thing: the state of Michigan has good football talent, but it's nowhere near the level of the Sun Belt or the West Coast. Michigan typically has three, maybe four four-stars a cycle. Five-stars are rare and the No. 1 player in the country is just about non-existent to the Mitten.
Leave the generational talents up to the football states like Texas, Georgia, Florida or California.
That is why Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class, per 247Sports, is so special. He is the real deal.
Which is why he is committed to LSU, a program known for snagging the country's best and spinning gold into a rock far more valuable (take a peek at the wide receivers they have in the NFL, for example).
Underwood is reportedly being courted heavily by the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines are beyond a national championship hangover or rebuild -- they are in a post-title collapse. Head coach Sherrone Moore might not return as the head coach next season.
The Wolverines could very well lose as many as six games this season. They are desperate. Hence the reason why the Wolverines are throwing everything they have to flip the generational signal caller.
Peter Nakos of On3 reports that Michigan is offering Underwood a deal worth upwards of $5 million, a package similar to that of what the Tigers are offering the elite talent.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, like many other evaluators, lauded the abilities of Underwood. He projected Underwood as a future first-round selection and compared him to Vince Young.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," Ivins wrote. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. ... Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
